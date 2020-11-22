Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.9%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 8,270,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,865,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a market cap of $361.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Uxin by 124.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uxin during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Uxin during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

