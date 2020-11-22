Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Zovio Inc (NYSE:ZVO) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.03. 556,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 381,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Zovio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Zovio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million.

In other news, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,322.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zovio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

