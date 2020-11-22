Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Shares Down 7.4%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 582,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 178,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

