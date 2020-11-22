Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Shares Down 7.4%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NYSE:BNR)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 582,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 178,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NYSE:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.
