Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 820,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 900,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The stock has a market cap of $226.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 98.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

