Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Major Shareholder Sells $12,658,247.12 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $12,658,247.12. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 18,820 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $1,207,303.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

