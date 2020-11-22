Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Increases By 17.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 1,014,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,862.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
