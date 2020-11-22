Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Increases By 17.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,186,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 1,014,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,862.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.