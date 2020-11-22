Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 697.7 days.
BZLFF opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $33.55.
Bunzl Company Profile
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.