Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 697.7 days.

BZLFF opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

