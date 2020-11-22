British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£14.8bn (British Land share: Â£11.2bn) as at 31 March 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

