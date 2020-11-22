Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of SHLRF opened at $270.00 on Friday. Schindler has a one year low of $192.75 and a one year high of $270.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.61.
Schindler Company Profile
