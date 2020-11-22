Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of SHLRF opened at $270.00 on Friday. Schindler has a one year low of $192.75 and a one year high of $270.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day moving average of $248.61.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

