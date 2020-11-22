Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,121,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 1,820,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,216.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMMCF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

