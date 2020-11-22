Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 410,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.5 days.

SUUIF stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Superior Plus from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.