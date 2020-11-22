Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.
About Silver Bull Resources
