Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Silver Bull Resources stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.