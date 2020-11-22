Short Interest in Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Rises By 15.2%

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,502,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 9,118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,566.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Beijing Capital International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BJCHF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65.

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Profile

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

