Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 15.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Seven & i has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

