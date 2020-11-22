Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 229,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 115,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLCM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

