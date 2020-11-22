Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Up 5.8%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. 2,562,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,049,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $324.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.