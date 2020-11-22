Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 6%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s share price was up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 375,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 617,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $470.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $913,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

