ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 6.3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.85. 1,021,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 215,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10.
About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.