ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 6.3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.85. 1,021,008 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 215,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.