Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) rose 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 211,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 247,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,007,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

