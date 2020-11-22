Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Up 7%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.36. 415,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 424,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. BidaskClub raised shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

The company has a market cap of $447.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 239,346 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

