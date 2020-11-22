China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 306,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 80,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAS. TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 338.00 and a beta of 1.39.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

