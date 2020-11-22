BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOOO. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BRP from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.73 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

