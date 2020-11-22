DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $6,442,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

