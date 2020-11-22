Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) PT Raised to $50.00 at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,841 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 60,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

