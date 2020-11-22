Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $32.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.31. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 404,446 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

