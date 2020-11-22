C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

