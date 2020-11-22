The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

