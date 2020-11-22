Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ CASY opened at $179.00 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.