$1.15 EPS Expected for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,320,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 836,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,753 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

