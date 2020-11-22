Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Genasys in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $252,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 40.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 73,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.37 million, a PE ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.