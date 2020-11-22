Analysts Expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Parsley Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PE. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

