T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.67.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.