Analysts Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.59. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.25. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $135.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.3685 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

