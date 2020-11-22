Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $178.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.