Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Truist in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $178.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.
LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.
In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.