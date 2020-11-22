Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.82.

NYSE:KSS opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Kohl’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

