iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EWD opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

