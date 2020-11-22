iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSE:EWD) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of EWD opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.20.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.