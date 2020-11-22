Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTL. Compass Point cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

PSTL stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 71.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

