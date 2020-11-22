L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $42.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

NYSE LB opened at $39.97 on Friday. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 142.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 271.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

