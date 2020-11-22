STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

STERIS (NYSE:STE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STE stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. STERIS has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,602 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

