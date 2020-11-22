Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $82.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

