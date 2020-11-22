Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Raised to $75.00 at Northland Securities

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

WK opened at $72.11 on Friday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,504,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,200. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

