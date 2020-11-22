Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.62.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

