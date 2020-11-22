General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE:GM opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,675,188.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 708,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,457 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 212,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

