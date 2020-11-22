DA Davidson Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Neutral

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

NBHC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NBHC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

