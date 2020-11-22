ValuEngine Upgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Warburg Research downgraded Deutsche Post to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

