Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.21.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $60.56 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,439,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,988,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,746,000 after buying an additional 246,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,675,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,760,000 after buying an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.