Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Price Target to $65.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $61.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

