Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $380.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.17.

NYSE:COO opened at $331.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

