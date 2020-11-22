Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $380.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.17.
NYSE:COO opened at $331.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.20.
In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
