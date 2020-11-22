Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Postal Realty Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Postal Realty Trust Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
L Brands PT Raised to $42.00
L Brands PT Raised to $42.00
STERIS Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
STERIS Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dycom Industries Price Target to $82.00
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dycom Industries Price Target to $82.00
Workiva PT Raised to $75.00 at Northland Securities
Workiva PT Raised to $75.00 at Northland Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report