Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Digital Media Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

