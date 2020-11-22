Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.59% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47. Digital Media Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.
